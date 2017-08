(DAILY MAIL) — Katie Couric has described how two of her producers were hit by a ‘urine bomb’ while she was covering the protests in Charlottesville last week.

The broadcast journalist, 60, was filming the violent Virginia rally as part of a six-hour documentary series she is working on for National Geographic.

Couric wrote an op-ed that was published Friday by the outlet as a way for her to ‘reflect on her experiences.’