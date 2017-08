(New York Daily News) The mayor of Lexington, Kentucky, says after the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, he is taking the steps to remove two Confederate-era statues from the lawn of a former courthouse.

Mayor Jim Gray tweeted Saturday he will ask the Lexington-Fayette County Urban County Council at its Tuesday work session to ask a state military commission for permission to take down the statues of John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge.

Gray tweeted he intended to make the announcement next week, but the “tragic events in Charlottesville” had accelerated his announcement.