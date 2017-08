(LOS ANGELES TIMES) — One morning two years ago, baby sitter Eva Del Rio went to drop off her charge at Madison Elementary in Pasadena, the same K-5 school where she had sent her own children.

When she knocked on a closed campus entrance, Principal Juan Ruelas cursed, she said, and threatened to report her to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) if she tried to knock again.

“I felt discriminated against, humiliated,” she said Tuesday, in Spanish. “I felt pain.”