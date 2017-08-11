Limbaugh: 1 Democrat 'blabbermouth' holds key to Trump-Russia fairytale

Talk-radio superstar Rush Limbaugh says while the leftists now are admitting that it wasn’t Donald Trump and it wasn’t Russia who “hacked” Democratic National Committee computer files during the 2016 election, the issue won’t go away because the party loyalists simply can’t get past Hillary Clinton’s campaign collapse and election loss.

He cites a recent report in The Nation that found there wasn’t any such “hack;” it had to be a “leak,” a move from someone inside the DNC to transfer the files into a domain and format from which WikiLeaks could copy them.

“They’ve been forensically analyzing all of this,” Limbaugh said Friday. “The Nation has concluded that there wasn’t even a hack of the Democrat National Committee computer network, the servers. There was no hack. It was a leak.”

He cites the report itself to reveal “There isn’t any evidence that Trump and the Russians had anything to do with it.”

However, that doesn’t mean they won’t continue on the warpath that so far has targeted both Trump and Russia as villains.

“Here’s what I think is going on: The one thing that will never be erased that they believe, the one gospel that they have is that Hillary Clinton got jobbed. … They think that Hillary’s campaign was sabotaged. That will never change. What is changing, after all of this time these people are having to admit there isn’t any evidence for what the media and the Obama embed deep state people have been trying to maintain for the last seven or eight months,” he said.

He continued, “Hillary still got jobbed. They want to know who did it. These people wanted to vote for Hillary. Hillary is a communist. The Russians are not communists anymore. The way to look at Putin is as a Mafia don. He’s not a community leader in the sense that Brezhnev or Andropov or even Gorbachev were.”

He cited the Nation’s conclusions, “In one evidentiary paragraph, they cite download speeds and data-transfer speeds, and they have been able to go back and they’ve looked at the metadata in some of this and they have found it’s been altered. But they’ve also found that the data-transfer speeds of the data on the network and on the servers could not possibly have happened over the Internet even with fiber.”

He explains the suspicions are the DNC data was carried on a thumb drive.

“They’re tired of playing around with this unprovable allegation that Trump did it. … There’s no evidence for any of this,” he said.

“At the end of the day, Hillary Clinton got cheated,” he continued. “Hillary Clinton, who is a communist, for all intents and purposes, she got jobbed. And they want to know who really did it. They know Trump didn’t do it. And they know the Russians didn’t do it. They want to know who really did it. And the fact that extreme leftists are in the process of doing the forensics here, to me, just confirms my instincts that they want to get to the bottom of this because they know the Russians and Trump had nothing to do with it.”

The Nation’s report, by Patrick Lawrence, talked about the investigation of Trump and Russia.

“Lost in a year that often appeared to veer into our peculiarly American kind of hysteria is the absence of any credible evidence of what happened last year and who was responsible for it,” the report said. “It is tiresome to note, but none has been made available. Instead, we are urged to accept the word of institutions and senior officials with long records of deception.

“The officials profess ‘high confidence’ in their ‘assessment’ as to what happened … Few have noticed since these evasive terms first appeared that an assessment is an opinion, nothing more, and to express high confidence is an upside-down way of admitting the absence of certain knowledge,” the report said.

The report continued, “There has been a long effort to counter the official narrative we now call ‘Russiagate.’ This effort has so far focused on the key events noted above, leaving numerous others still to be addressed. Until recently, researchers undertaking this work faced critical shortcomings, and these are to be explained. But they have achieved significant new momentum in the past several weeks, and what they have done now yields very consequential fruit. Forensic investigators, intelligence analysts, system designers, program architects, and computer scientists of long experience and strongly credentialed are now producing evidence disproving the official version of key events last year. Their work is intricate and continues at a kinetic pace as we speak. But its certain results so far are two, simply stated, and freighted with implications:

“There was no hack of the Democratic National Committee’s system on July 5 last year – not by the Russians, not by anyone else. Hard science now demonstrates it was a leak – a download executed locally with a memory key or a similarly portable data-storage device. In short, it was an inside job by someone with access to the DNC’s system. This casts serious doubt on the initial ‘hack,’ as alleged, that led to the very consequential publication of a large store of documents on WikiLeaks last summer.”

Rush Limbaugh said the fact is the Democrats want to know why Hillary failed, more specifically, they want someone to blame.

“And in their world somebody is going to pay for this because Hillary was going to win. They believed their polling data. They believed Trump is an idiot that nobody would support. They can’t get past that.”

Who should they interview?

“There’s a person they need to talk to, and that person’s name is Debbie ‘Blabbermouth’ Schultz. I think there you will find most of the answers to the questions they have,” he said.

