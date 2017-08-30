Limbaugh: Trump may not run again as Republican

With all sorts of disarray in the Republican Party and little progress in advancing its agenda, conservative powerhouse Rush Limbaugh is now wondering if President Donald Trump will run for re-election as a member of the GOP or create his own political party, perhaps known as the Trump Party.

Limbaugh says it’s more than obvious Republican leaders in Congress are not interested in helping Trump’s objectives.

“The Republican Party is cracking up, and it appears to be on purpose,” said Limbaugh on his national broadcast Wednesday. “They’ve rolled their dice. They’re not going to help the Trump agenda.”

With that in mind, Limbaugh says the situation portends interesting questions for Trump when it comes time to campaign for re-election.

“He’s sitting up there, and he’s not an idiot. He can see that the Republican Party is his primary obstacle,” said Limbaugh. “He knows this. It’s not the Democrats. The Democrats are doing what they would be expected to do.”

“What’s unexpected is for them to be joined by Republicans. So what does he do? Does he remain a Republican? Does he go independent? Does he come up with a Trump Party?”

“Does he run as a Republican or does he say, ‘This party isn’t going to exist. This party is killing itself. This party is eating itself. This party is committing suicide. I’m not gonna be a part of it.’?”

“And then what happens to disaffected Republicans who might want to also leave the party? Who knows what’s gonna happen? But there are some things going on that we haven’t seen in our lifetimes politically that are open-ended questions.”

Limbaugh flayed Republican lawmakers for betraying the people who elected them.

“The Republicans have a chance to do everything they said they’d do,” he explained.

“They haven’t gotten one thing done legislatively. Tax cuts, the Democrats can’t stop. Folks, they have an opportunity do everything they have been promising to do. A once-in-a-career opportunity. They’re never gonna have this kind of power. And what are they doing? Nothing. In fact, it’s worse than nothing. It appears to outsiders that they are part of the effort to thwart and stop Trump. Do they think this kind of behavior is going to be rewarded with re-election? Do they think that the American voters are gonna blame all of this on Trump and re-elect Republicans and try to get rid of Trump?”

Limbaugh suggested the handwriting may already be on the wall for incumbent Republicans who are opposed to Trump’s agenda. He pointed to potential trouble for incumbent GOP Sen. Jeff Flake, who is facing a strong challenge by former Arizona state Sen. Kelli Ward.

“Have you seen the pre-election polling down in Arizona? Jeff Flake is being swamped by his primary challenger Kelli Ward. She has a 25-point lead,” said Limbaugh. “Still a year to go in this election, but it’s a harbinger, a big-time harbinger.”

Ward recently received the endorsement of Fox News anchor Sean Hannity.

“I warmly offer you my endorsement and my support,” Hannity said on his radio program, according to the Hill, noting it was “a race she can win.”

“I cannot any longer support weak Republicans,” Hannity said, according to Business Insider. “I will not support people who break their promises, I will not support people who don’t keep their their word.”

Conservative commentator Laura Ingraham also endorsed Ward, saying she “is by far the most committed to the conservative-populist cause.”

