Lottery-fraud mastermind secretly picked winning numbers

(CNBC) — For a decade, computer programmer Eddie Tipton reliably showed up for work at the central Iowa office of the Multi-State Lottery Association and earned the confidence of his co-workers, a team of technicians entrusted to build computers used to randomly pick numbers for some of the most popular lottery games in the U.S.

Little did they know that while they worked to uphold the integrity of lotteries, Tipton had secretly installed software that allowed him to pick winning numbers and was collecting money from jackpots in multiple states.

“The depth of his deceit is dumbfounding,” Assistant Iowa Attorney General Rob Sand said in court filings seeking a 25-year prison term for Tipton when he is sentenced Tuesday in Des Moines. “Such crimes cannot be answered without a prison sentence.”