Major news agency calls punch-throwing leftists 'peace activists'

It was nothing more than a caption on an image from Tuesday night’s violence by anti-Trump protesters after the president spoke in Phoenix, but it has created a significant backlash for Reuters, the news organization that transmitted it.

It showed a man in a cowboy hat, holding a crutch, addressing someone with vehemence. A couple of other people were standing around, including one taking pictures.

“Pro-Trump supporters face off with peace activists during protests outside a Trump rally in Phoenix. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker,” said the caption.

The caption generated a collective gasp on Twitter.

Monica Crowley simply said “‘peace activists'” while Vince Coglianese asked, “Didn’t the ‘peace activists’ throw rocks at the cops?”

The leftists who have been protesting Trump at his every appearance call themselves “antifa,” an abbreviation for anti-fascist. But they demand that any speech but their own be silenced and regard any any opposition as “hate.”

The rally was in a state where Trump beat Hillary Clinton handily, and he was firing up his base.

Pro-Trump supporters face off with peace activists during protests outside a Trump rally in Phoenix. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker pic.twitter.com/DkPrnmTwR7 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 23, 2017

“Eddie” responded to Reuters, “Antifa are peace activists now? Hard to process how disingenuous our media has become.”

Piper Fogle said, “What happened #2: Trump supporters in Phoenix blocked from leaving rally before being assaulted by left-wing rioters.”

“Asa J” said, “‘Peace activists’ This is how stupid the mainstream media thinks your are,” and “Connie Hair” said, “Calling antifa ‘peace activists’ is Orwellian.”

Explained “BlueReaganite”: “‘Peace activists’ Throw Urine. Slash horses. Attack grandma. Smash windows. Set fires. Throw rocks. Harass police. Shoot Congressmen.”

Twitchy also noted anti-Trump protesters threw punches at Trump supporters in a pickup truck, and police fired what apparently was a pepper spray shell at an anti-Trump protester, hitting him in the groin, leaving him writhing on the ground. It happened just a few seconds after he had kicked a tear gas bomb back at police.

AP cast the event negatively for the president, claiming he was “trying to recapture the fervor that helped put him in office.”

The news wire reported the president said he thinks the U.S. will probably end the North American Free Trade Agreement, criticized Arizona Sens. Jeff Flake and John McCain, although not by name, saying the Senate was only one vote away from overhauling Obamacare (McCain voted against it) and another senator was “weak on borders.”

Trump also said it may take a federal government shutdown to get Congress to provide funding for his border wall.

And he signaled he may pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, saying the lawman is “going to be just fine” following a conviction for contempt of court.

AP reported it was “protesters” who “engaged in minor scuffles and shouting matches with President Donald Trump’s supporters.”

The anti-Trump protesters were reported to be throwing water bottles at police, who responded with tear gas.

Politico reported CNN anchor Don Lemon was infuriated by Trump’s speech.

“It was devoid of wisdom,” Lemon claimed of Trump’s comments. “There was no gravitas. There was no sanity there. He was like a child blaming a sibling on something else.”

Lemon went on: “Well, what do you say to that? I’m just going to speak from the heart here – what we have witnessed is a total eclipse of the facts. He’s unhinged. It’s embarrassing.”

Fox News host Sean Hannity explained why Trump went after establishment media.

“It is a disgrace how other media lied to the American people. And they continue to lie every single day,” he said.

