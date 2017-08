(DAILY MAIL) A man wearing an explosive belt has been shot and killed by police in Subirats, west of Barcelona, local news reports.

The man is believed to be Younes Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan national thought to have been the driver of the van that mowed down pedestrians on Barcelona’s Las Ramblas on Thursday, killing 13 and injuring more than 100 people.

The man reportedly shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ – ‘God is greater’ in Arabic – as police shot and killed him on Monday afternoon.