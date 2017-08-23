Man who infiltrated 'Muslim Mafia' warns of American insurgency

WASHINGTON – The United States is under threat from shadowy jihadi groups, and the government is turning a blind eye.

That’s the belief of Chris Gaubatz, a man who went undercover as a Muslim convert to gather intelligence on Muslim organizations in the United States.

Gaubatz infiltrated the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, as an intern and gathered around 12,000 pages of CAIR documents that were scheduled for destruction.

His story is featured in “Muslim Mafia: Inside the Secret Underworld That’s Conspiring to Islamize America,” a book co-authored by his father Paul David Gaubatz, an Arabic linguist and former U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations special agent.

“Muslim Mafia” documents CAIR’s connection to the Muslim Brotherhood, which, according to a document entered into evidence in a terror-funding trial, is intent on establishing Islamic law to the United States.

Gaubatz notes that many people in the United States believe that only Europe has such problems, but he contends that everything happening in Europe will eventually come to the United States.

“We’re seeing in Europe the migration of Muslims into European countries, completely changing the demographics of Europe,” Gaubatz told WND.

“We’re seeing the clampdown on free speech in Europe,” he said. “People are literally being harassed by the police and in some cases arrested for simply making truthful remarks on social media about Islam.”

WND has reported extensively on the censorship of views critical of Islam across the European continent.

Gaubatz noted it’s already happening in the United States in places such as Minneapolis.

“You have entire enclaves that are essentially no-go zones, for not only law enforcement, but also citizens,” he said.

Due to the resettlement of primarily Muslim Somalis to the city, “People that grew up in Minneapolis 20 years ago cannot recognize Minneapolis today,” Gaubatz said.

Gaubatz believes that organizations such as the Muslim Brotherhood are “no different” from the Islamic State and al-Qaida.

“They have the exact same goal and agenda,” he said.

Gaubatz said groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood have extensive influence in American universities and elsewhere.

“The Muslim Students Association, which the Department of Justice identified as a Muslim Brotherhood organization, has over 700 chapters all over the United States,” Gaubatz said.

According to Gaubatz, 80 percent of mosques in the United States are also aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood.

From a military perspective, Gaubatz claims, this is an “insurgency.”

Watch the full interview: