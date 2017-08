(New York Post) A chef in India who was diagnosed with throat cancer was accused of killing his co-worker for introducing him to cigarettes, according to a report.

Mustakeem Ahmad, 25, told cops that he was so enraged with the victim after receiving the grim diagnosis that he bought a pistol, the Hindustan Times reported.

The victim, identified only as Inayat, 25, worked at the restaurant in Uttam Nagar owned by Ahmad’s brother-in-law.