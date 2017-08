(CT POST) BRIDGEPORT—A former Central High School teacher allegedly had sex with at least four of her male special education students, police confirmed Wednesday.

Laura Ramos, 31, of Pond Point Avenue in Milford, surrendered to police Wednesday morning after being told there was a warrant for her arrest for allegedly having sexual relations with a second male student in a Shelton restaurant.

She is currently awaiting trial for an earlier student’s sex allegations. Police said they have information there are at least two more victims.