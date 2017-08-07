Media Matters plan: Massive assault on Trump

(MEDIA EQUALIZER) — Even to casual observers, it has been obvious for months that the left is orchestrating a tightly-coordinated campaign to undermine and delegitimize the current presidential administration.

As an extension of the decades-long campaign to wrestle the narrative away from conservatives, independents and centrists, they’re smearing right-leaning commentators with anything they can find. In the take-down of Bill O’Reilly and Monica Crowley and attempted hit on Sean Hannity, for example, it’s more than evident.

And just this week, the suspension of Fox’s Eric Bolling provides even more proof.

We now know how the left is running this non-stop smear campaign and who is pulling the puppet strings.