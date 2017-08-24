Meltdown: White GOP women ask Muslim reporter about Shariah

(Newsbusters) On Sunday morning, NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday spent 14 minutes having a panel discussion with their “Code Switch” race-and-identity team, and they aired phone calls they recorded from listeners on “racially charged interactions that you’ve experienced.”

One complained of being assaulted with Islamophobic questions by “white Republican women” at the Texas State Capitol in Austin. Amal Ahmed is an intern at the leftist Texas Monthly. NPR made no attempt to find these “white Republican women” or confirm that this confirmation happened. The accusation was greeted as hard, cold fact. Asking about Islam is “racially charged.”