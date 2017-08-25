MGM to match employee gifts to terror front group

In response to the racially charged violence in Charlottesville and the Islamic terrorist attack in Barcelona, the CEO of the largest casino operator in Las Vegas announced his company will match employee donations made to “civil rights” groups, including the controversial Southern Poverty Law Center and the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a front group for the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas.

Jim Murren of MGM Resorts International explained in a letter to employees that the events in Charlottesville and Barcelona compelled him to speak out against “the degradation of basic human dignity.”

Along with SPLC and CAIR, Murren said his company, which employs about 77,000 people worldwide, will match donations to NAACP, Anti-Defamation League, Human Rights Campaign, OCA National-Asian Pacific American Advocates and League of United Latin American Citizens.

“The events in Charlottesville and Barcelona can easily cause us to feel overcome by hatred and gutted by violence, leaving open questions about our future — as a nation, a global society and even a human race,” Murren wrote. “The protection of human dignity, demonstrated in the form of tolerance and respect for all people, is the core of our identity.”

Murren said that while “hate mongers and white supremacists have a constitutional right to express their views, we must stand strongly in defiance of violence, bigotry and anything that threatens our precious right to equality.”

Murren was a lifelong Republican before he endorsed Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

WND spoke with a media contact for MGM Resorts, but the company has not replied with comment.

FBI cut ties

In 2009, when Robert Mueller was the director of the FBI, the bureau cut off its relationship with the Council on American-Islamic Relations, CAIR, after a 15-year investigation resulted the previous year in the conviction of Hamas fundraisers. During the trial, CAIR was designated an unindicted co-conspirator.

In 2014, the United Arab Emirates listed CAIR as one of 83 banned terrorist organizations, along with the Taliban, al-Qaida and ISIS.

CAIR previously participated in FBI training sessions and served as a liaison with the Muslim community.

CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad, who had met with Mueller and other top FBI officials, was found to have participated in planning meetings with the Holy Land Foundation, which saw five of its officials convicted of funneling $12.4 million to Hamas.

CAIR chairman emeritus Omar Ahmad also was designated by the Justice Department as an unindicted co-conspirator in the case. At the trial, Special Agent Lara Burns testified CAIR was a front for radical Islamic groups operating in the U.S.

CAIR’s parent organization, according to FBI wiretap evidence from the terror-funding case, was founded at an October 1993 meeting of Hamas leaders and activists in Philadelphia that included Awad. The organization, according to the evidence, was born out of a need to give a “media twinkle” to the Muslim leaders’ agenda of supporting violent jihad abroad while slowly institutionalizing Islamic law in the U.S.

CAIR sued to have its name removed from the list of co-conspirators. But WND reported in 2010 a federal judge determined that the Justice Department provided “ample evidence” to designate CAIR as an unindicted terrorist co-conspirator, affirming the Muslim group has been involved in “a conspiracy to support Hamas.”

Meanwhile, the Southern Poverty Law Center’s designation of mainstream conservative organizations such as the Family Research Council and the Alliance Defending Freedom as “hate groups” has sparked controversy and lawsuits.

Earlier this week, as WND reported, the Internet payment company PayPal banned the website of Islam expert Robert Spencer from using its service after a far-left news service accused Jihad Watch of “extreme hostility toward Muslims.” Spencer told WND he was contacted by a reporter with ProPublica, a nonprofit that conducts investigative journalism, and asked about SPLC’s designation of Jihad Watch as a “hate group.” PayPal quickly reversed its decision amid a flood of protest.

WND recently reported the charity watchdog Guidestar has been sued by Liberty Counsel for posting SPLC’s “false and defamatory” hate designations on its pages for numerous mainstream organizations, including Liberty Counsel itself, largely for their defense of traditional marriage.

On Monday, Mat Staver, Liberty Counsel’s founder and chairman of Liberty, responded to SPLC’s recent “hate label” with a call for “prayer and healing in a country divided.”

“As a pastor before becoming an attorney, my heart then and now is for hurting people,” he said. “Liberty Counsel is a peaceful Christian ministry that opposes violence. We believe that each person is created in the image of God and each one should be treated with dignity and respect.”

