Michael Savage: 'Taking down Trump' would provoke civil war

If the left succeeds in its effort to remove President Trump from office or renders him virtually powerless, America’s working class – the “Eddies and Ediths” – will revolt, warned author and nationally syndicated talk-radio host Michael Savage.

Referring to a 1939 novel, Savage told his listeners Friday that “The Day of the Locust” will come and people will “resort to mob violence” when they “are finally aware of the fact that they’ve been tricked by their society, and that no matter how hard they work as middle class people” they are denied.

“That is what’s going to happen in this country,” Savage said. “You have not yet seen mob violence in this country. You’ve seen some mob violence instigated by George Soros’ mobs. … But you haven’t seen the thing I’m telling you is coming in this country. You haven’t seen the ‘Day of the Locust’ yet.”

“The Day of the Locust” is a 1939 novel by Nathanael West that features an artist from Yale who comes to Hollywood and creates a painting called “The Burning of Los Angeles.” The painting captures the despair of Americans who worked and saved their entire lives but failed to realize the American dream, prompting anger that boils over into destruction and mob rule.

Savage said that “when Eddie finally gets up and says that’s the end of the road, and Eddie’s eyes turn red, and blood is in his eyes, Eddie will turn this society upside down.”

“And if [the left] take(s) Trump down, through (Special Counsel Robert) Mueller or through any other source and deny Eddie his vote, there will be a civil war in this country,” Savage said.

In his 2014 book “Stop the Coming Civil War,” Savage describes the severity of America’s divide.

“Not since the run-up to the Civil War has the nation been more divided,” he says. “The battle lines have been drawn: The haves against the have-nots. The illegal aliens against hard working middle-class families. Liberals who hate the second amendment versus lawful gun owners. Climate activists whose policies cause forest fires and exacerbate drought against those who understand that the effect on human activity is negligible. Anti-Christian Communist educators against God fearing families. Republicrats against Patriots.”

On his show Friday, Savage recalled the protest rallies he helped lead in 1996 when California’s Proposition 209 – which banned the consideration of race in university admissions and public employment – was blocked by a federal judge after it garnered nearly 55 percent of the vote.

Today, it’s “gone way beyond race,” Savage said.

The civil war, he said will “start slowly, but it will be like Fort Sumter, which started with one cannon shot.”

“I’m warning you. All of you leftists who think you’re going to steal our vote, you’re wrong,” Savage said.

“We’ve had it up to here. We’ve put up with your garbage in the universities. We’ve put up with your filth coming out of your filth factories in Hollywood. We’ve put up with your hatred that comes out of your newspapers. We’ve put up with your filth and your hatred coming out of CNN,” he said.

“But if you do the next step and steal our president, I warn you. You’ve seen nothing yet. You will see the ‘Day of the Locust’ in this country.”

