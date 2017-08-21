Michael Savage: Trump has 'buckled to the mob'

(BREITBART) — Author and radio host Michael Savage scolded President Trump and left-wing “Antifa” protesters in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News Sunday — accusing President Trump of having “buckled to the mob” in Boston and warning that if Trump keeps kowtowing to Antifa and other leftist groups, “it’s all over.”

Savage was referring to a tweet from Trump sent Saturday, in which the president said he “applauds” the Antifa counter-protesters who showed up in the thousands to protest a free speech march of a few hundred people. The left-wing protesters are reported to have thrown rocks, and Boston police requested they not throw bottles of urine at officers.

Yet Trump took a radically different tone from the one he had taken just days earlier when he had reminded a furious media that the so-called “anti-fascist” protesters were also responsible for violence: