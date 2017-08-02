Military returns to killing people, breaking things

Personally, I love the fact that President Trump has a penchant for hiring retired generals. However, there are two distinct types of military leaders: those who are boot-licking sycophants who will do anything to get a higher command and those who will stand up for what is right for those willing to put their very lives on the line, if duty demands it, to defend this country.

Gen. John Kelly, Trump’s new chief of staff, is squarely in the latter category. Last Wednesday, two days before Trump announced that Gen. Kelly would be assuming this post, Trump tweeted that he is ending the policy of accepting transsexuals in the military. Although Kelly has never spoken out on this issue, one can assume that he agrees with the policy or he never would have accepted this position.

While the Pentagon has stated that no change will be made until it gets the official order in writing, it is only a matter of time before this latest Obama effort to weaken our military is headed for the dustbin.

It should be noted that the military never asked that the policy barring transsexuals from military service be lifted. It simply was imposed by Obama last June, a mere six months before he was headed out the door.

The Center for Military Readiness has issued a comprehensive 19-page report on the Obama directives, documenting how our 44th president began laying the groundwork for this destructive policy in June 2015 and how it continued through the early days of the Trump administration via Obama holdovers.

Thankfully, the military has not actively recruited those suffering from gender dysphoria. That was supposed to begin on July 31. However, the Trump administration put a temporary hold on that directive, which may save many disturbed young people from undergoing costly, painful surgeries they may live to regret. Meanwhile, service members who claim to be struggling with this disorder were encouraged to come forward during this time, which was, no doubt, designed to strengthen the Obama administration’s position.

Kelly, like Trump, has no tolerance for political correctness. In 2016, when the Obama administration announced that it was lifting the ban on women in ground combat, but would not be lowering the standards for these positions, Gen. Kelly scoffed, “There will be great pressure, whether it’s 12 months from now, four years from now, because the questions will be asked whether we’ve let women into these other roles, why aren’t they staying in those other roles. Why aren’t they advancing as infantry people?”

Kelly has learned from experience. He has been a Marine for 45 years, and during that time he has seen the standards lowered in our service academies, in basic training and in other specialties to insure that women get these assignments. Kelly made it clear to the Obama administration that any change in the military should be made only if that change will make units more lethal. “If the answer is ‘No,’ clearly don’t do it,” said Kelly. “If the answer to that is, ‘It shouldn’t hurt,’ I would suggest that we shouldn’t do it, because it might hurt.” Of course, the Obama administration did it anyway.

Who in their right mind would think that having women in combat units will help those units survive? Many years ago the Israeli military tried this experiment with disastrous results.

It may not be fair that the average man is 6 inches taller, 30 pounds heavier and, more importantly, has 42 percent more upper-body strength than the average woman, but it’s reality.

And while we are on that subject, who in their right mind would think that giving a man female hormones and reconstructive surgery will make him more of a lean, mean fighting machine? Who in their right mind would think that giving a woman male hormones and reconstructive surgery will give her the physical edge necessary to compete with the average man?

Ever hear of military necessity? There is no military necessity for having those with gender dysphoria serve in the military, just as there was no military necessity for placing women in direct ground combat units. It is not only foolish and a waste of taxpayer dollars, but it will needlessly cost lives and cause heartbreak. Gen. Kelly knows about that heartbreak. He is the highest ranking military officer to lose a son in Iraq or Afghanistan

Hopefully, with Kelly alongside Trump in the White House, we will soon see the military returned to its original purpose – to kill people and break things – not used as a laboratory for social experimentation.

