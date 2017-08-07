Missouri cop killed during traffic stop

(FOX 4) CLINTON, Mo. — A manhunt is underway Monday morning for the suspect who shot and killed a Clinton, Mo. officer.

Sgt. Bill Lowe with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 10: 45 p.m. Sunday, Officer Gary Michael initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation. He stopped the driver along Green Street, near Henry County Sheriff’s office. As Officer Michael exited the patrol vehicle to make contact with the driver, the driver fired a round towards the officer, striking Michael.

According to Sgt. Lowe, Officer Michael tried to return fire, but it is unclear if the suspect was hit. The suspect then fled the scene in his vehicle. By 6:30 a.m., officers had located the suspect vehicle, but the suspect remained on the run.