(LONDON TELEGRAPH) British model has described how she was drugged, handcuffed, gagged and put in a bag in the boot of a car by kidnappers who then tried to to sell her as a sex slave in an online auction.

Chloe Ayling, 20, has given a terrifying account of her week-long ordeal after she was drugged with ketamine, taken by balaclava clad men and chained to a chest of drawers in a remote Italian farmhouse.

As she returned to Britain for the first time, Miss Ayling said that she feared for her life “second by second, minute by minute, hour by hour.”