Mom goes to war to stop minor child's gender change

WASHINGTON – A Minnesota mother is trying to deal with the fallout of a violation of her parental rights that led to her son being pushed through sex- change treatments without her knowledge.

Anmarie Calgaro is appealing District Judge Paul Magnuson’s decision to dismiss her lawsuit over the actions by the local county, school district and health officials.

The Thomas More Society said Magnuson “admitted that the boy was not legally emancipated by a court order and agreed that Calgaro’s parental rights ‘remained intact.'”

Despite those facts, the judge decreed that the de facto emancipation of Calgaro’s minor son by the county, school and medical care providers did not constitute an infringement of her constitutionally protected parental rights.

Calgaro is suing St. Louis County, Fairview Health Services, Park Nicollet Health Services and the St. Louis County School District, among others, with the help of the Thomas More Society.

Her 17-year-old son, identified only as J.D.K. to protect his identity as a minor, was told by a lawyer with Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid that he was emancipated from his parents control and could pursue sex-change surgery without notifying them.

But under Minnesota law, a child needs to obtain a court order to be emancipated from parental control, following due process of the law and the opportunity by parents to contest their child’s request.

Thomas More this was never done, depriving Calgaro of her parental right to look out for the well-being of her child. Calgaro was never even notified that her parental rights over her child had been terminated. She was provided with no notice or court hearing to defend her constitutional rights.

Calgaro is divorced from J.D.K.’s father. According to the court documents, J.D.K. has been living on his own since 2015. Calgaro claims she always has been open to letting him come to live with her, but he has not taken her offers.

Thomas More Society Special Counsel Erick Kaardal found the evidence in the case strange.

“Oddly, Judge Magnuson ruled that Ms. Calgaro’s claims were meritless because she did not name a specific policy of the county or school that caused the violation and deprivation of her parental rights,” he said. “There’s a real disconnect in the district court decision where the mother’s parental rights are admitted but not honored. Then, at the same time, the district court claims those agencies which are violating Calgaro’s rights are doing nothing wrong.”

Thomas More Society’s chief counsel Tom Brejcha agreed.

“To treat a minor child without either parental consent or a court order of emancipation is a violation of the trust placed upon the human service sector and its governmental oversight agencies,” he said. “To give a parent no recourse to intervene in this situation is an egregious violation of constitutional rights.”

It’s not the first time that parental rights have taken a back seat to the transsexual agenda. In Canada, parents can lose their children if they do not accommodate them if they express any kind of transgender feelings. It is considered child abuse in Canada to make decisions about a child’s gender based on biological observation and science rather than the child’s changeable feelings.

WND reported the juvenile was told in 2015 that he was emancipated, even though there was no court order or even a legal action.

“He was then provided with medical treatment for a sex change from male to female and also prescribed narcotics,” the legal team explained at the time. “The school district has classified the boy as an adult with exclusive rights to information and decision-making and denied Calgaro access to his educational records or any legal authority to affect his educational decision-making.”

The London Daily Mail reported the minor son claimed his mother and stepfather engaged in drug activity and abused him.

But the paper also said Calgaro described herself as a loving mother, even though the son had been living on his own for two years.

