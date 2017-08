(MarketWatch) Amazon.com Inc., far from dominating the retail sector, is actually the weakest of the big U.S. players based on operating results, Moody’s Investors Service said Wednesday.

The e-commerce giant is the subject of a number of myths regarding its size and clout that mask the reality of its position compared with rivals like Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corp., according to Charlie O’Shea, Moody’s vice president and lead retail analyst.