More than 50 bikers escort bullied 6th-grader to school

(Tribune Media) A group of more than 50 bikers in northeastern Indiana stepped in to help when they found out a local sixth grade student was having trouble with bullying, according to WXIN.

Tammy Mick, the mother of Dekalb Middle School Student Phil Mick, said it got so bad he told her he contemplated suicide. She spoke with Brent Warfield of KDZ Motorcycle Sales & Service about it, and Warfield immediately stepped in to help.

Warfield is the director of United Motorcycle Enthusiasts, and he told WXIN he’s been hosting charity rides for years. He’s been working to raise awareness about bullying and teen suicide, so he decided to organize a special ride for Phil on his first day of middle school.