'Morning Joe' rips Kellyanne: 'So stupid, my teeth hurt'

(THE WRAP) — MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough ripped White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Monday, saying her comments on Sunday defending the Trump administration make his teeth hurt.

“Kellyanne Conway, again, doing the inexplicable, saying the inexplicable, saying things… that make my teeth hurt,” Scarborough said. “She is so stupid that they make my teeth hurt. Not her, but the words that come out of her mouth when she’s spinning.”

Scarborough mocked Conway for comments on Sunday morning talk shows that members of the special counsel investigating Russian election meddling have donated to Democrats, when Trump and former communication director Anthony Scaramucci have also donated to liberal candidates in the past.