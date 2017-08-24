Muslim columnist compares AP Stylebook to Quran

A Muslim who was born and raised in the Middle East is comparing the Associated Press Stylebook, a guide for American journalists on spelling and word usage, to the Quran, according to a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

The Muslim holy book declares the supremacy of Allah and Islamic law over the earth, mandating death for anyone who opposes its message.

So how exactly does it compare with a writers’ guide?

“To be sure, the AP Stylebook does not carry the same weight or authority as the Quranic texts on which radical Islamists base their jihadist actions and totalitarian aims. It does constitute, however, a cultural decree that has turned religious in its fervor. It gives a glimpse, as well, into the intellectual tyranny that has pervaded liberal Western thought and institutions,” writes A.Z. Mohamed in a commentary published by the Gatestone Institute.

“The main facet of this PC tyranny, so perfectly predicted by Orwell, is the inversion of good and evil – of victim and victimizer. In such a universe, radical Muslims are victimized by the West, and not the other way around.

He said the attempt in the West “to impose a strict set of rules about what one is allowed to think and express in academia and in the media – to the point that anyone who disobeys is discredited, demonized, intimidated and in danger of losing his or her livelihood – is just as toxic and just as reminiscent of Orwell’s view of a diseased society.”

“These rules are not merely unspoken ones. Quoting a Fox News interview with American columnist Rachel Alexander, the Clarion Project points out that the Associated Press – whose Stylebook is used as a key reference by a majority of English-language newspapers worldwide for uniformity of grammar, punctuation and spelling – is now directing writers to avoid certain words and terms that are now deemed unacceptable to putative liberals.”

Mohamed quoted Alexander: “Even when individual authors do not adhere to the bias of AP style, it often doesn’t matter. If they submit an article to a mainstream media outlet, they will likely see their words edited to conform. A pro-life author who submits a piece taking a position against abortion will see the words ‘pro-life’ changed to ‘anti-abortion,’ because the AP Stylebook instructs, ‘Use anti-abortion instead of pro-life and pro-abortion rights instead of pro-abortion or pro-choice.’ It goes on, ‘Avoid abortionist,’ saying the term ‘connotes a person who performs clandestine abortions.'”

