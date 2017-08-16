Muslim Mafia joins war on Confederate memorials

An Islamic organization founded in Washington, D.C., by the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas is entering the controversy over Confederate monuments, urging all state and local governments to remove any symbols of the Civil War South.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, is offering to help facilitate the process, providing a template resolution to be introduced by public bodies such as state legislatures, city councils and school districts.

CAIR, an unindicted co-conspirator in a plot to fund Hamas, was designated by a Gulf Arab state as a terrorist organization. CAIR has sued the authors of a WND Books exposé, “Muslim Mafia: Inside the Secret Underworld That’s Conspiring to Islamize America,” which documented the group’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Support WND’s legal fight to expose the Hamas front in the U.S., the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

CAIR was among the organizations Saturday to criticize President Trump for a “failure of moral leadership” for not immediately condemning the white supremacists who participated in a rally that turned deadly in Charlottesville, Virginia, protesting the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a city park.

CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad, who in a 1994 meeting at Barry University declared himself “a supporter of the Hamas movement,” called for any name or public memorial associated with the Confederacy be removed.

“A fitting response to the deadly terror attack on anti-racists protesters in Charlottesville would be for officials in states and cities nationwide to immediately announce that every street, every school, every flag, and every public memorial honoring those who took up arms in defense of white supremacy and slavery will be removed or have its name changed to instead honor those who fought for civil rights,” he said.

Awad said removal of the memorials “would be a small step forward in turning the page on the darkest period in our nation’s history.”

He said he welcomed decisions by officials in Lexington, Kentucky; Gainesville, Florida; and Baltimore to relocate or remove Confederate statues.

Awad, according to FBI wiretap evidence from the Hamas-funding case in Texas, he was at an October 1993 meeting of Hamas leaders and activists in Philadelphia. CAIR, according to the evidence, was born out of a need to give a “media twinkle” to the Muslim leaders’ agenda of supporting violent jihad abroad while slowly institutionalizing Islamic law in the U.S.

A federal judge later determined that the Justice Department provided “ample evidence” to designate CAIR as an unindicted terrorist co-conspirator in the case, affirming the Muslim group had been involved in “a conspiracy to support Hamas.”

More than a dozen CAIR leaders have been charged or convicted of terrorism-related crimes. In addition, CAIR leaders have made statements affirming the aim of establishing Islamic rule in the United States.

Support WND’s legal fight to expose the Hamas front in the U.S., the Council on American-Islamic Relations.