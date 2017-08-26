Mysterious Amazon animal seen alive for 1st time in 80 years

(National Geographic) If anyone was going to find the elusive monkey with gold-colored legs, it would be Laura Marsh. She’s the director of the Global Conservation Institute and one of the world’s leading experts on saki monkeys, a New World species that can be found throughout the Amazon and parts of South America.

In 2014, Marsh identified five new species of saki, also referred to as “flying monkeys,” living elusively in the region. Earlier this summer, she set out to find one elusive species in particular. The Vanzolini bald-faced saki, named for Brazilian zoologist Paulo Vanzolini (its scientific name is Pithecia vanzolinii). The monkey hadn’t been seen alive in 80 years.

To find the missing monkey, Marsh and a team of scientists, photographers, conservationists, and local guides set out on a four-month-long expedition into a little-explored part of the western Amazon. They set sail in a small, two-story houseboat and headed up the Eiru River, near Brazil’s Peruvian border.