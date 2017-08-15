Mysterious object found in Rhode Island waters

(WPRI) — WESTERLY, R.I. — We’ll all have to wait a little while longer for the mystery to be solved surrounding an object sitting under the water off East Beach in Westerly.

Rocky’s Treen Service was planning to pull an eight-legged metallic object up from the ocean floor Tuesday night. But the extrication has been canceled due to deteriorating conditions on the beach, East Beach Association President Peter Brockmann confirmed.

“We’ve had high surf and strong rip tides for the past couple of days. Not sure if [it’s] related to Gert, but [the storm] will make matters worse for the next couple of days,” Brockmann said.