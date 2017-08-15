N. Korea backs off Guam missile-attack threat

(THE AUSTRALIAN) — North Korea pulled back its threat to attack a US territory, after days of trading increasingly bellicose rhetoric with President Donald Trump, and hours after China took its toughest steps against Pyongyang to support UN sanctions.

North Korean state media said Tuesday that Kim Jong-un had made his decision not to fire on Guam after visiting a military command post and examining a military plan presented to him by his senior officers. But it warned that he could change his mind “if the Yankees persist in their extremely dangerous reckless actions.”

The turnabout came as the US and China were engaged in a delicate contest on two fronts, with each trying to push the other to handle the North Korea situation in the way it preferred, even while both sparred over trade issues that they insisted were unrelated.