(REUTERS) MANILA, Philippines — North Korea is ready to give the United States a “severe lesson” with its strategic nuclear force if Washington takes military action against it, Pyongyang said in a statement to a regional meeting on Monday.

The comments came just two days after the United Nations Security Council unanimously approved sanctions against the isolated regime for its escalating nuclear and missile programs. This included a ban on coal and other exports worth over $1 billion — a huge bite in its total exports, valued at $3 billion last year.