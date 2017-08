(FOX NEWS) The father of Natalee Holloway, the American woman who vanished in Aruba 12 years ago, revealed Wednesday that he and an investigator made a shocking discovery behind a house: human remains.

Dave Holloway and investigator T.J. Ward said on NBC’s “Today” that following a renewed 18-month probe, the remains will be DNA-tested to see if they are a match with the Alabama 18-year-old who disappeared while on a graduation trip in 2005.

The DNA test will take several weeks to a month.