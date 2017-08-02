New batch of Hillary emails show abuse of classified info, donor favors

A new batch of Hillary Clinton emails released through a Judicial Watch lawsuit provide further evidence that top aide Huma Abedin sent classified information through a non-secure account.

The emails, among 1,606 pages of documents from the U.S. State Department, also confirm that donors to the Clinton Foundation regularly obtained special favors from Clinton’s staff.

Judicial Watch said the documents included 91 Clinton email exchanges not previously turned over to the State Department. At least 530 emails now are known to have not been part of the 55,000 pages of emails that Clinton turned over to the State Department.

That fact, Judicial Watch said, contradicts Clinton’s statement that, “as far as she knew,” all of her government emails had been turned over to the State Department.

Get “Hillary’s America: The Secret History Of The Democratic Party,” “America” Imagine The World Without Her,” “The Roots of Obama’s Rage” and more, from Dinesh D’Souza at the WND Superstore.

“Pay to play, classified information mishandling, influence peddling, cover ups – these new emails show why the criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton’s conduct must be resumed,” said Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton.

“The Trump Justice Department and FBI need to reassure the American people they have finally stopped providing political protection to Hillary Clinton.”

Judicial Watch has said that although the State Department is now under President Trump, its attempts to obtain emails from Hillary Clinton through Freedom of Information Act requests and lawsuits are still being obstructed.

In March, the Washington Examiner noted, Trump’s State Department refused to change legal tactics that would have allowed the department to look for additional Clinton emails. Nevertheless, just over a week ago, Trump criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a tweet for taking “a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes.”

Judicial Watch said the latest emails were released under a court order in a lawsuit filed in 2015.

The Freedom of Information Act suit against the State Department sought: “All emails of official State Department business received or sent by former Deputy Chief of Staff Huma Abedin from January 1, 2009 through February 1, 2013 using a non-‘state.gov’ email address.”

Judicial Watch said there were multiple instances of classified material being sent through nonsecure communications paths.

“On March 12, 2009, Sid Blumenthal, former aide to Bill Clinton and confidant of Hillary Clinton, sent Mrs. Clinton a memo about Northern Ireland that was classified CONFIDENTIAL and the details were withheld from release under FOIA Exemption B1.4(D) (dealing with foreign relations or foreign activities).”

Further, on Feb. 27, 2009, Ambassador Melanne Verveer sent Clinton a briefing memo/email on discussions she held with Congolese officials, which was classified as CONFIDENTIAL and withheld under FOIA exemption B1.4(D), Judicial Watch said.

On Aug. 20, 2010, State Department official Laura Lucas sent to Abedin’s unclassified email account a call sheet for Clinton with Spanish Foreign Minister Miguel Moratinos, which contained classified CONFIDENTIAL information that was withheld based on B1.4(D).

Special favors for Clinton Foundation donors turned up repeatedly in the emails.

“For example, Howard Buffett, Jr., grandson of Warren Buffet, sought a meeting for his father, Howard Sr., with Hillary Clinton to discuss ‘food security.’ The Buffett family, including Warren, his son Peter, and his late wife, Susan, through the Susan Buffett Foundation, all donated heavily to the Clintons and the Clinton Foundation. On behalf of Howard Buffett Jr., Bill Clinton aide Ben Schwerin asked Abedin to get Howard Buffett Sr. a meeting with Clinton. He says, ‘Any chance of a brief meeting?’ Abedin replies, ‘we will take care of this.'”

In another example, on April 12, 2009, Miguel Lausell, a Puerto Rican telecom executive who reportedly donated $1 million to the Clinton Presidential Library and was a member of the Clinton Global Initiative, “made a request of Abedin through Clinton Foundation executive Doug Band to push for the appointment of someone to become U.S. ambassador to the Dominican Republic.

Lausell concludes: “I will be in DC from the 7th to the 9th and would like if possible to say hello to hillary Please let me know.It would be just a short visit and not to ask anything from her.Just hello.”

Judicial Watch noted the errors were in the original.

The next day Clinton aide Nora Toiv passed Lausell’s message to Clinton special assistant Lauren Jiloty and Rob [last name unknown] to “make sure there is a response.”

Clinton’s carelessness with security also was evident. In one case, on April 23, 2010, Abedin tried to set up a secure call for Clinton with Dennis [last name unknown], but it didn’t connect.

Clinton’s response was: “We’ve now tried twice to go secure and lost both calls. … We finally gave up and talked in code nonsecure.”

On a number of occasions Hillary Clinton’s daily schedule, confidential because of her status as secretary of state, was shared with the Clinton Foundation, the emails reveal.

Meet the dictators

Two of the emails show Clinton or her staff expressing an interest in tyrants.

“On April 18, 2009, Abedin told Senior Advisor Philippe Reines that Clinton had ‘an encounter’ with Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, who ‘complimented wjc [Bill Clinton], said he hoped she would come to venezuela, she said she hoped so too.’ Reines expressed concern, saying ‘Was the encounter on camera or widely seen?’ Abedin responds: ‘Seen by a dozen people. A photog came in and took a photo at the end.’ Reines replies, ‘Who went up to whom?'” Judicial Watch said.

In another, veteran diplomat Wendy Sherman advised State Department officials on Feb. 6, 2009, to inform North Korean dictator Kim Jong Il that Hillary Clinton “looks forward to the day when enough progress is made that she can come to NK as well.”

Judicial Watch also said the emails reveal more instances of Tony Rodham seeking to leverage his influence as Hillary Clinton’s brother.

“On January 29, 2010, Confidential Assistant Monica Hanley forwarded to Abedin a request from Tony Rodham, on three issues. One involved help on a ‘green card renewal,’ another involved a visit by someone of which Abedin said they ‘wanted to regret,’ and a third involved a job for someone whose CV Rodham forwarded to State. It appears that Tony Rodham was seeking to help someone caught up in a criminal case involving Micheil Saakashvili, the then president of the Republic of Georgia. The Rodham friend was having difficulty getting a green card due to his arrest, which he said was political retribution by Saakashvili. Abedin told Hanley to tell him the request ‘has been passed to DHS.'”

WND reported just weeks ago that among 2,078 pages of newly obtained State Department documents were emails showing Abedin doing favors for a Russia-connected group on behalf of the Clinton Foundation while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state.

In one email exchange, Abedin tells Clinton Foundation director Doug Band that she has “hooked up” people from the Russian American Foundation with “the right people” at the State Department.

Those emails, also obtained by Judicial Watch in response to a court order from a May 2015 lawsuit, revealed more instances of Hillary Clinton sending and receiving classified information via an unsecured email server.

Get “Hillary’s America: The Secret History Of The Democratic Party,” “America” Imagine The World Without Her,” “The Roots of Obama’s Rage” and more, from Dinesh D’Souza at the WND Superstore.