(Birmingham News) As cities from New Orleans to Baltimore tear down statues of Confederate generals, a new Confederate monument is slated to be unveiled later this month in Alabama.

The memorial to “unknown Confederate soldiers” is being erected next to an RV Park about 50 miles south of Montgomery in an unincorporated area of Crenshaw County, according to Jimmy Hill, commander of the Alabama division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

“The public’s invited. Anyone who wants to can come to celebrate the unveiling of another monument to Confederate soldiers,” Hill told AL.com.