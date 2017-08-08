Newsflash, CNN: 60 nations speak English

An issue rarely mentioned in Washington exploded into major urgency last week. It was the televised battle between CNN star Jim Acosta and White House adviser Stephen Miller over the global prevalence (or lack thereof) of the English language.

At a press briefing, Acosta attacked the Trump immigration proposal from an odd angle that suggested he knew English is spoken in the U.S., the U.K. and Australia – but nowhere else!

“I am shocked by the ignorance of your comment,” exploded Miller. Miller proceeded to annihilate the hapless Acosta with justifiable salvo after salvo. Miller’s a better word-warrior than I am. I couldn’t have even spoken after seeing evidence that someone so highly placed in the news business thought the only other countries outside America that spoke English were the U.K. and Australia. I can’t remember an instance of such an allegedly educated newsperson being exposed as being so ignorant about something so important and well known.

Once upon a time, the world was all agog over the selection of an international language. There was big-deal lobbying and politicking to see whose language, real or invented, would win the race.

There was Esperanto, Idiom Neutral and literally dozens of other contenders. French was once considered the international language. It didn’t last. Ditto German. There was even an artificial language based on the musical scale. You don’t hear any outcries about the need for an international language today. The reason is that the planet already has one.

It’s English! The global prevalence of English is astounding. It goes far beyond what we saw and heard on TV, far beyond the linguistic facts of life according to Jim Acosta. Let me carry Miller’s educational torch to a higher peak. Miller pointed out that 60 nations speak English!

Another way to say it is, everybody speaks English. The exaggeration here is slighter than you may think. The non-English-speaking country with the highest percentage of English speakers is Holland. Norway, Sweden and Denmark can’t be far behind.

Those three countries have a Nordic Council, which deals with matters affecting all three Scandinavian countries. Though the Norwegian, Swedish and Danish languages are similar, they’re not identical. So the Nordic Council spends a lot of money on simultaneous translation of speeches and consecutive translation of documents into those three languages. When the parliamentary sessions are over, however, and the delegates have repaired to the cocktail lounge, you’ll note that the Norwegians, Swedes and Danes all relax and speak English with one another.

I’ve been to parties in Norway where I’m the only native English speaker. Because an American is present, the “language of the evening” becomes English. And not just surrounding me. When I go to the kitchen for some ice, I find five Norwegians in there speaking English to one another.

English is the language of the sky. When a Russian plane lands in China, air and ground don’t talk to each other in Russian or Chinese. They speak English, and they did in the days of Mao and Stalin. Let’s intensify the drama. When an Italian plane takes off in Italy to another airport in Italy – this is an all-Italian act – they do all their talking in English. Planes of other nations need to understand the traffic.

When the Israeli and Egyptian generals met at Kilometer 101 on the Sinai Peninsula in 1973 to bring about a cease-fire in the Yom Kippur War, they didn’t do it in Hebrew or Arabic. English brought the guns to a stand-still.

We’re all familiar with the notion that you have scant hope of making it big if you don’t have a college education. That bigotry – call it “awareness” if you choose – is world-wide regarding English. You’re endeavoring to climb a slippery rope if you set out to achieve major success almost anywhere in the industrialized world and you don’t speak English.

If you can read this column without translation, and if you’ve never once stopped to marvel at the value of the gift your English-speaking birthright gave you, you’re long overdue to fall to your knees and give thanks to your good fortune. The universality of English is so remarkable that a well-traveled American businessman confided: “I really don’t believe there are any languages besides English. I can’t escape the feeling that the locals all over the world pretend to have different languages, but when we Americans take our leave, the foreigners all slap each other on the back, laugh it up and start speaking English with each other again!”

The world eventually learned that the international language isn’t voted in or lobbied in or politicked in. The language of the countries with the most economic and military power are the winners. And with the U.K. and America leading the way, it’s no wonder the world has elevated English to the very top.

The Irish are the only people who took the language of the oppressor and improved it! Some patriotic Irishmen have mounted a campaign to bring back their vanishing Irish language of Gaelic. There are signs all over Ireland that implore the Irish people to learn and spread and practice and teach their children Gaelic.

But the signs are in English!

