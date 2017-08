(WHAS) Newsweek doesn’t shy away from criticizing President Trump in its latest issue.

Emblazoned on the issue’s cover: “LAZY BOY: Donald Trump is bored and tired. Imagine how bad he’d feel if he did any work.”

The cover features an illustration of the president sitting in a recliner with junk food, his phone and a remote.

It also notes that in the six months Trump has been in office, he has spent 40 days at golf clubs and seen the passage of zero pieces of major legislation.