Obama! You say it's your birthday …

This week I got a plea from Jess O’Connell, chief executive officer of the Democratic National Committee, asking me to sign my name wishing Barack Obama a happy birthday.

Obama says his birthday is tomorrow, Aug. 4.

Maybe it is. Maybe it isn’t. I just don’t know. To me, the jury is still out.

Obama says he was born in Hawaii in 1961. Maybe he was. Maybe he wasn’t. I just don’t know. To me, the jury is still out.

Why am I so stubborn on this point?

Two reasons:

The actual evidence is thin, and Obama did everything humanly possible to avoid proving his constitutional eligibility and human authenticity through the first three years of his presidency by producing a legitimate birth certificate. Obama and his supporters have a lot of trouble being honest – telling the truth and knowing right from wrong.

About the second point, O’Connell’s email this week making the case for wishing Obama a happy birthday started out like this: “The first bill that President Obama signed into law was the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act. I like to think that first act set the tone for his administration: devoting every single day in office to making life better for the American people.”

I won’t argue with the merits or demerits of the “Fair Pay Act,” only the fact that nowhere in the U.S. Constitution will you find even a hint that Washington has any authority to determine how much its citizens, outside of government, should be paid. And, as to the suggestion Obama devoted every single day in office to making life better for the American people, I’ll leave that to you to decide.

“Rescuing our economy from the brink of disaster, reforming Wall Street, signing the Affordable Care Act, repealing ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,’ taking bold action on climate change and signing the Paris Climate Agreement, putting the protections of DACA and DAPA into place – there are more accomplishments than you can list,” argued the DNC chief in trying to persuade me to say, “Happy Birthday” to Obama. “It’s a legacy that I’m incredibly grateful for and proud to be fighting for every day.”

Suffice it to say, I don’t believe a word of this nonsense.

I don’t believe a word that has ever come out of the mouth of Barack Obama.

I don’t believe a word he has ever written or was ghostwritten on his behalf.

I don’t believe any of the self-aggrandizement. I don’t believe a word of the hype.

Even if I believed his birthday is tomorrow, I wouldn’t send him a card, I wouldn’t wish him well, and I wouldn’t acknowledge any of his so-called accomplishments. For me, it will take a miracle to undo eight years of damage he inflicted on a great country.

Birthday shmirth-day.

I don’t wish him ill. I just don’t have any respect for him or his ideas. What he has decided to do in his post-presidency is even more contemptible than what he did with the reigns of illegitimate power – serving, as he does, as a “shadow president,” intentionally undermining, at every turn, his duly elected successor.

I don’t think you can point to another U.S. president who ever did that.

It’s like he doesn’t know what else to do with himself except for being a national community organizer.

Pathetic.

Am I bitter?

You bet.

I like the United States of America. I like the idea of it. I like the concept – a nation under the rule of law, not the rule of men. I never liked the notion of a “fundamental transformation” of our country. Only someone who hates America could even hatch such a nightmarish thought. And his only notable accomplishment in life was coming very close to carrying it out.

Happy birthday?

Not from me.

Not this year, not next year nor the year after that.

No regrets from here on challenging everything Obama ever uttered, enacted or planned.

