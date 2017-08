(DAILY MAIL) — An old daguerreotype photo of America’s sixth president – the oldest of its kind in existence – has surfaced and is being sold at auction this October.

A March 1843 image of John Quincy Adams sitting is to be sold at an auction at Sotheby’s in New York, potentially going for $150,000 to $250,000.

The photo has even had Emily Bierman, head of the auction house’s photographs department, call it ‘without a doubt the most important historical photo portrait to be offered at auction in the last 20 years.’