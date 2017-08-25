Outrage after TV show depicts graphic Jesus sex scene

(The Independent) The latest episode of Preacher, currently on season 2, has received a (probably entirely expected) backlash.

That’s after the show included a graphic sex scene depicting Jesus Christ having sex with a woman on the night of The Last Supper; though they’re shown in various positions only in silhouette, there’s a lot of pretty descriptive talk about what they’re doing.

Season 2’s second episode, “Dirty Little Secret”, continues Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper)’s search for God, as he crosses paths with the Grail, an organisation attempting to keep one giant secret from the world: that Jesus spent the night before his crucifixion getting a woman pregnant, and spawning an earthly bloodline.