Panetta: Does Trump think 'N. Korea is attacking his manhood?'

(POLITICO) — SEASIDE, Calif. — Leon Panetta, the former secretary of defense, CIA director and ex-Clinton White House chief of staff, says President Donald Trump’s incendiary vow to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Tuesday to deliver “fire and fury like the world has never seen” is disturbing evidence of a White House that is increasingly raising the stakes of a cataclysmic nuclear war.

“You’ve got two bullies chiding each other with outrageous comments — and it doesn’t help the situation in terms of trying to resolve something that has to be resolved peacefully … because the consequences of nuclear war would be devastating,” Panetta told POLITICO Tuesday at the Panetta Institute for Public Policy at California State University, Monterey Bay.

“The question is: Does (Trump) get so frustrated with the North Korean leader — who’s yelling every other day — that he feels that somehow the North Korean leader is attacking his manhood?”