Paul Ryan can't escape questions about GOP quagmire

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) — MUKWONAGO, Wis. — With a dysfunctional Congress on recess, House Speaker Paul Ryan has turned his focus back home, touring flood-damaged areas and visiting local businesses in Wisconsin. But he can’t escape the questions about why Republicans in charge of Washington aren’t delivering.

And though he’s won re-election easily for years, Ryan faces the prospect of challenges from left and right and an energized Democratic base in next year’s midterm elections.

“We have a majority in the House and Senate and it feels like nothing’s getting done,” 32-year-old James Hulsey said just before Ryan recently toured his workplace.