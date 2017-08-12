Pay $100 to skip lunchline?

(WXYZ) Parents are claiming classism in a Florida school cafeteria.

A letter sent home with a Florida school’s orientation packet asks for PTSA donations and offers children a pass to the front of the lunch line if they donate a certain amount. With the recent rise in awareness over lunch shaming, this pay-to-play arrangement caught the attention — and ire — of several parents.

A spokesperson for Lawton Chiles Middle Academy in Polk County said the whole thing was a mistake.

The letter appears to offer the lunch line pass in exchange for a $100 donation, among other tiers of donation rewards.