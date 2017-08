(CHICAGO TRIBUNE) — A Chicago startup is offering a handy new way to pay for coffee, food and even clothing at retailers.

In fact, your hand is all you’ll need to make purchases using technology from Keyo, a biometrics payment company. It allows you to pay by just hovering your palm over a scanner at the store — replacing cash, cards and phones in transactions.

Each Keyo account is linked to a credit or debit card. Users register online, then complete the setup by scanning their palm print at a merchant using Keyo.