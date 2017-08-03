Pelosi told 'prison time is coming'

WASHINGTON – An unidentified man caught House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi off-guard when he approached the California congresswoman with a warning: “Prison time is coming soon.”

“Nancy,” the man calls outs, as Pelosi is seen walking with her entourage.

The man extends his hand to Pelosi and she turns to face him, reciprocating the handshake.

“Hi,” she says.

“Prison time is coming soon,” the man says as he positions his camera just inches from her face, “Be ready.”

Pelosi responds, “Hmm.”

She then begins to chuckle.

“Donald Trump. Not much time left. Bad news for you,” the man yelled, as she rejoined her group of aides.

See the video:

Footage of the man’s encounter with Pelosi is featured on the Conservative Muricans YouTube channel.

The man did not explain why he believed that Pelosi will face prison time, but his warning comes as her party faces a number of scandals.

The latest instance of alleged corruption plaguing Democrats involves DNC IT staffers who worked for former DNC head Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., and several other Democratic members of Congress. They are accused of stealing sensitive computer equipment from House lawmakers’ offices.

One of the IT staffers, Imran Awan, was arrested last week when trying to travel to Pakistan and charged with bank fraud after a months-long investigation that found he wired nearly $300,000 to the country.

The DNC also faces an ongoing class-action lawsuit filed by supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for allegedly rigging the primaries in favor of Hillary Clinton.

Another class-action lawsuit was filed against the DNC earlier this year on behalf of Clinton campaign field organizers who weren’t paid overtime while the Democratic National Convention Committee was handing out $1 million in bonuses.

In Pennsylvania, Democratic mayor of Allentown Ed Pawlowski and former Democratic mayor of Reading Vaughn Spencer were indicted by the FBI on July 26 for a pay-to-play scheme.

Pelosi also has been facing questions recently from members of her own party about her future as the leader of the House Democrats.

Democratic Rep. Robert Brady, one of the longest serving Democrats in Congress who represents Pennsylvania’s first district, is under FBI investigation for allegedly paying a primary challenger to drop out of the race in 2012.

Seattle Democratic Mayor Ed Murray isn’t running for re-election this year due to multiple child-rape allegations.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, recently argued that it will be “very hard” for Democrats to take back control of the House in 2018 with Pelosi in charge and called Pelosi’s brand “toxic.”

