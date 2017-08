(THE HILL) — Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday called rumors that he is working behind the scenes to run for president in 2020 “laughable and absurd.”

“The American people know that I could not be more honored to be working side by side with a president who is making America great again,” Pence said in a statement.

A New York Times report on Saturday said multiple advisers to Pence claimed he has been hinting to party donors that he is ready to run in 2020 if Trump does not.