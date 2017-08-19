PETA to pay family $49K for euthanizing child's Chihuahua

(Atlanta Journal-Constitution) People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is going to pay a Virginia family tens of thousands of dollars after it was found that the animal activists euthanized a 9-year-old girls’ Chihuahua well before the state’s five-day waiting period.

Wilber Zarate sued PETA for taking the dog, which was at a mobile home park in Norfolk, unleashed and unattended, and for putting the dog down before the end of the state’s five-day mandatory grace period, The Associated Press reported.

Zarate says PETA has a policy of euthanizing pets, saying the group “considers pet ownership to be a form of involuntary bondage.”