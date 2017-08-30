Petition demands FBI release Hillary's email records

The American public is being asked to tell the Trump administration it wants the details about Hillary Clinton’s email scandal to be made public.

The petition on the White House website is a response to the FBI’s rejection of an open-records request by a lawyer seeking to have the former secretary of state punished for perjury. The FBI claims it doesn’t need to release all of the details because of “a lack of public interest.”

The petition states points out that FBI records section chief David M. Hardy told investigator Ty Clevenger that he did not sufficiently demonstrate that the public’s interest in disclosing Clinton’s FBI records “outweighed her personal privacy interests.”

“This petition will show the executive branch that there is sufficient public interest in releasing all FBI records pertaining to this case,” it states.

“Hillary Clinton was shielded by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and FBI Director James Comey during the email ‘investigation’. Hillary has continued to echo Russian interference in the 2016 election and releasing these records should help clear the air on this matter,” it continues. “President Trump should compel the FBI to release to the public all records related to this investigation.”

The petition must garner 100,000 signatures by Sept. 28 to be addressed by the federal government. It has already amassed nearly 8,000 signatures in its first day.

After using a private email server to handle classified information while serving as secretary of state, Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, was investigated by the FBI.

Former FBI Director James Comey famously called Clinton’s email arrangement “extremely careless” in July 2016 but did not recommend criminal charges.

Attorney Clevenger has been working to get Clinton and her personal attorneys disbarred for perjury and their handling of her official emails during her tenure as secretary of state. He filed a FOIA request with the FBI on March 7, 2016.

Hardy delayed Clevenger’s request on Aug. 8, demanding Clevenger produce information that would necessitate the release of the requested documents.

Hardy told Clevenger in a letter that he would “have to prove one of three things in order to get the records: (1) Mrs. Clinton consented to the release of the records; (2) Mrs. Clinton is dead; or (3) my request pertains to a matter of public interest.”

In another letter on Monday, Hardy shut down Clevenger’s request, again claiming there is not enough public interest in Clinton to justify releasing her records.

“This is in response to your additional correspondence dated August 11, 2017, in which you ask the FBI to reconsider your request for public interest, we have determined you have not sufficiently demonstrated that the public’s interest in disclosure outweighs personal privacy interests of the subject,” Hardy wrote. “In the absence of a privacy waiver or proof of death, it is incumbent upon the requester to provide documentation regarding the public’s interest in the operations and activities of the government before records can be processed pursuant to the FOIA.”

Clevenger responded to Hardy’s dismissal in an interview with the Washington Times, explaining he was astonished by the lengths intelligence agencies go to protect Clinton.

“I’m just stunned. This is exactly what I would have expected had Mrs. Clinton won the election, but she didn’t. It looks like the Obama administration is still running the FBI,” he said. “How can a story receive national news coverage and not be a matter of public interest? If this is the new standard, then there’s no such thing as a public interest exception.”

Hillary Clinton set up a private email server and a private email network for herself, her family and her top aide Human Abedin during her tenure as Obama’s secretary of state, a move that prevented them from being accessed by Congress.

She had vowed in a 2009 ethics agreement not to coordinate with the Clinton Foundation as secretary of state. But her setup allowed her, Abedin and aides Cheryl Mills and Jake Sullivan to swap details with foundation officials.

Clinton posted emails and shared names of CIA protected intelligence sources on her private email server, including the location or travel plans of U.S. Libyan ambassador Chris Stevens, who was murdered in the 2012 Benghazi attack.

Despite having a trove of classified information on her private server, Clinton told the House Benghazi Committee in sworn testimony in 2015, “There was nothing marked classified on my emails, either sent or received.”

Comey told Congress that his investigation found 113 emails that had classified information in them, including emails that were clearly marked classified when they were sent.

The FBI’s investigation of Clinton was premised on her violating the Espionage Act of 1913 by allowing national defense information to be “lost, stolen, abstracted or destroyed” through “gross negligence.”

Eventually, the emails of top Clinton and DNC officials were obtained by Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks who lives sequestered in an Ecuadorian embassy.

The emails also ended up in the hands of detectives after Abedin’s ex-husband Anthony Weiner’s laptop was seized by law enforcement when he was caught sexting with a minor.

In July 2016, the FBI said it completed its yearlong probe into Clinton’s mishandling of classified information on her personal server. Comey called Clinton extremely careless but did not recommend criminal charges to the Justice Department, claiming she was too inept to know the risks she was running, so he couldn’t prove she did it intentionally.

A week before the 2016 presidential election, the FBI announced it was renewing Clinton’s email server investigation. Comey said his agents learned of new emails “pertinent” to their probe while working on an unrelated case.

But on Nov. 6, two days before the election, Comey wrote again to Congress saying that the FBI had found no new evidence to change its conclusion that Clinton should not face criminal charges.

Clinton has repeatedly blamed the loss of her presidential bid on Comey for announcing that he revived the inquiry into her use of a private email server days before the election.

After conceding the presidential race to President Trump in November, she shunned any personal responsibility for her defeat. She told her donors on a conference call that she was poised for a historic win, but Comey’s decision to send a letter to Congress about the inquiry 11 days before election day thwarted her victory.

“There are lots of reasons why an election like this is not successful,” Clinton said, according to a donor. “Our analysis is that Comey’s letter raising doubts that were groundless, baseless, proven to be, stopped our momentum.”

