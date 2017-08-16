Petition demands Teen Vogue take down youth 'porn'

WASHINGTON – A national Internet safety organization is urging Americans to sign a petition to repudiate Teen Vogue’s online anal-sex tutorial, and convince the publication to take it down.

“This is anal 101, for teens, beginners and all inquisitive folk,” author Gigi Engle wrote in “A Guide to Anal Sex.”

It’s laced with explicit diagrams and Engle claims to offer the “lowdown on everything you need to know about butt stuff.”

The original article failed to reference safe sex, but it was later revised.

It was placed in the mag’s “Sexual Health” section, but doesn’t mention the health risks of such activities, according to the petition being promoted by Enough is Enough President Donna Rice Hughes, who warns Teen Vogue’s tutorial is symptomatic of a broader problem: “political correctness” which is mainstreaming of “liberal bias” and oversexualizing youth.

“We have the pornification of our youth – before the Internet kids did not have access to hardcore pornography in one click,” Hughes told WND. “That material is not protected speech, however, kids are being spoon-fed this kind of content on a regular basis.

“You see some of this taking place in the more liberal approach to sex education in our schools, where they’re promoting ‘gender neutrality,'” she said. “Transgenderism, gender confusion, is transforming the culture, and there is massive public backlash against anyone who says, ‘male is born male and female is born female’ and ‘that’s nature and God’s design is the truth.’

“One thing is for certain, youth do go online out of sexual curiosity, and they often go online for their sex education. Unfortunately, they often turn to pornography as their sex educators,” she continued. “The multi-billion-dollar porn industry, the pornography has gotten much more extreme and its getting more and more deviant now and moving forward.”

Read the history of the attacks on marriage and the family, from the days of Karl Marx and Margaret Sanger to those now pushing for mandatory recognition of same-sex “marriage,” in “Takedown: From Communists to Progressives, How the Left has Sabotaged Family and Marriage.”

Research published in in Cyberpsychology and Behavior reveals hard-core extreme pornography depicting “group sex,” “anal sex” and “bestiality” are the new normal for today’s youth viewing digital porn.

Eighty-three percent of boys and 57 percent of girls have seen group sex online; 32 percent of boys and 18 percent of girls have viewed bestiality online, according to the research.

Adolescent pornography consumption is significantly associated with earlier sexual debut, increased casual sex behavior, and increased sexual aggression, both as perpetrators and victims, according to 2016 meta-analysis of pornography research.

To repudiate Teen Vogue for targeting tweens and teens with inappropriate graphic content, EIE is urging concerned parents to sign a petition directed at the Teen Vogue editors demanding the publication remove the article from the web to “preserve the innocence of youth.”

EIE’s petition has accrued more than 26,000 signatures since it was posted two weeks ago. Teen Vogue’s move has provoked strong opposition from leaders of family organizations including Franklin Graham.

Sign the petition here.

“They are glorifying anal sex and doing nothing to warn young readers of the extreme dangers that this practice brings from a medical standpoint,” Graham told LifeSite news. “Even more important are the spiritual ramifications. Sodomy is a sin against God.”

Elizabeth Johnson, a mother of 10, claimed the fashion magazine is waging “an all-out war” on the family, is calling for a boycott of the publication and demanding it be pulled from store shelves.

Johnson posted a video on YouTube in response to the story showing her burning an issue of the magazine which features actress Lena Dunham and “teaches children how to masturbate.”

While parents across the nation are infuriated with Teen Vogue’s attempt to convert their children into sexual deviants, the magazine’s digital editorial director Phillip Picardi is staunchly defending the publication’s raunch.

Picardi characterized backlash over the article homophobic and posted a photo of himself embracing another man while holding up his middle finger.

In conclusion, here’s my only reply I’ll be giving to any of the messages. pic.twitter.com/KiFjVqLlH3 — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) July 14, 2017

“The response of the managing editor of Teen Vogue.com, he basically took a picture of himself, a selfie, kissing another man and shooting us the finger, calling the backlash over the article homophobic – which is so not true,” Hughes retorted.

“This has nothing to do with homophobic anything,” she said. “This is about teenagers—who are sexually curious – their targeted audience is 12 -18 year olds. ”

Hughes is calling for concerned citizens to cancel their subscriptions to Teen Vogue and other Conde Nast-owned publications including Vogue, Vanity Fair, Glamour, Brides, Self, GQ, GQ Style, The New Yorker, Pitchfork, The Scene, Condé Nast Traveler, Allure, Architectural Digest, Bon Appétit, Epicurious, Wired, W, Golf Digest, Golf World, Teen Vogue, Backchannel, and Ars Technica.

“Together, we can show Conde Nast that we won’t tolerate their blatant disregard for the innocence of children by no longer purchasing or subscribing to their publications,” she said.

Most media outlets refused to publish her column exposing Teen Vogue’s graphic article, Hughes said.

During the presidential race, then-Republican nominee Donald Trump signed EIE’s Children’s Safety Pledge to “uphold the rule of law by aggressively enforcing existing federal laws to prevent the sexual exploitation of children online, including the obscenity, child pornography, sexual predation & sex trafficking laws.”

Hughes said she is hopeful Attorney General Jeff Sessions and President Trump will fulfill that pledge by aggressively making the Internet more secure for children.

“A lot of the laws that we have for a decent and civil society in the communications world, whether it be in media, television or film don’t necessarily apply online. We tried to get these laws extended to the Internet, which is one of the reasons we wrote the Children’s Safety Pledge,” she said. “The obscenity law is not protected speech but it’s got to be prosecuted. Hopefully, Sessions will move the Justice Department to enforce these laws.”

Read the history of the attacks on marriage and the family, from the days of Karl Marx and Margaret Sanger to those now pushing for mandatory recognition of same-sex “marriage,” in “Takedown: From Communists to Progressives, How the Left has Sabotaged Family and Marriage.”