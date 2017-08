(CBS NEWS) A group of firefighters in the U.K. saved a group of piglets from a large barn fire and were rewarded with sausages made from the rescued swine.

BBC News reports 18 piglets and two sows were saved from a farm in Wiltshire in February after 60 tons of hay caught fire. Firefighters from the Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service battled the blaze, which was started by an electrical issue.