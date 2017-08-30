Plastic surgery helps people quit smoking

(YAHOO) — It’s no secret that it’s hard to quit smoking, and many people who want to break the habit struggle to do so. But new research has found there might be one surprising method that actually works: plastic surgery.

The link seems random, but it’s not. Smokers who want to undergo plastic surgery are generally advised by their doctors to stop smoking for at least two weeks before their procedure. And, according to a long-term follow-up study published in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, many patients end up continuing not to smoke, or at least smoke less, in the years after their surgery.

The study included 85 patients who were smokers when they were evaluated for plastic surgery. Five years after the surgery, 47 of those patients (most of whom were women, with an average age of 40) responded to a follow-up survey. The most common procedures were a tummy tuck, breast lift, and face-lift. After excluding five “social” smokers, the survey included 42 people who reported being daily smokers before cosmetic surgery.