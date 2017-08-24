Poland refuses any migrants after Spain's Islamist attacks

(Breitbart) The head of the Polish National Security Office has announced that the country will not be taking in Muslim migrants after the latest terror attacks in Spain saying poorly integrated Muslim communities allow terrorism to fester.

Pawel Soloch, head of the Polish National Security Office, made the comments in reaction to the recent terror attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils last week. “We are convinced by the latest attacks that there is a natural base for terrorists where a large number of poorly integrated Muslims live,” Soloch said according to Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung.

“I see a growing number of Muslim refugees and a surge of terrorism,” Soloch said and added that there was evidence of a potential migrant wave headed for Poland.