'Political warfare' on Trump memo gets NSC official fired

(THE HILL) — A top official on the National Security Council (NSC) was fired late last month after he authored a controversial memo alleging that nefarious forces from both inside and outside the government were plotting “political warfare” against President Trump’s agenda.

The Atlantic reported Wednesday that Rich Higgins, who served as the director of strategic planning in the NSC’s strategic planning office, was removed from his post on July 21 for writing the memo, which alleged that leftists, globalists, Islamists and “deep state” actors are engaged in “political warfare” against Trump.

“Through the campaign, candidate Trump tapped into a deep vein of concern among many citizens that America is at risk and slipping away,” the memo reads. “Globalists and Islamists recognize that for their visions to succeed, America, both as an ideal and as a national and political identity, must be destroyed.”